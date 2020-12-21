COVID-19: Five Face Charges After Party Attended By 164 Shut Down In NY

Five people were arrested after the NYC Sheriff's Office broke up a party of 164 maskless revelers crammed into an underground bar.

The bust took place at a bottle party around 2:30 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 20, in a building on 243rd Street in Rosedale, Queens.

There was no liquor license for the event, and numerous fire and health code violations were committed, the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Those charged included a DJ and two unlicensed security guards who were among the organizers charged with violating COVID-19-related regulations, the New York Post reported.

One partier was charged with possession of marijuana and a hatchet.

In addition, a $15,000 fine was levied against the illegal club which had an awning that said "Event Center." The property owners were not known.

The Sheriff's Office said they first spotted large groups of people entering a rear alley on Mayda Road and unloading alcohol.

When deputies then entered they found the space crammed with unmasked people drinking, dancing, and smoking hookahs in violation of a state ban on unnecessary gatherings.

According to officials, the location had no certificate of occupancy on file and was not allowed to sell alcohol.

The venue’s owner was charged with fire-code violations and the illegal warehousing and sale of alcohol.

Maskless partiers crammed inside the illegal club. New York City Sheriff's Office/Twitter

Earlier this month, deputies shut down a Staten Island bar that was ignoring COVID-19 restrictions and had declared itself an “autonomous zone."

