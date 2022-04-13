COVID-19: First Spread In US Due To New Sub-Variants Of 'Stealth Omicron' Reported In NY

Two new sub-variants of BA.2. or the so-called COVID-19 "Stealth Omicron" strain, could be considerably more contagious, say health officials who are reporting a surge in cases in Central New York State, the first such outbreak in the nation.

The New York State Department of Health on Wednesday, April 13 announced the emergence of the two Omicron sub-variants: BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1.

BA.2 now accounts for more than 50 percent of COVID cases nationally and 80.6 percent in New York.

The sub-variants have been estimated to have a 23- to 27-percent growth advantage above the original BA.2 variant, New York's Health Department said.

Officials have determined that these highly contagious new variants are likely contributing to the rising cases, NY's Health Department said.

"For the month of March, BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 rose to collectively comprise more than 70 percent prevalence in Central New York and more than 20 percent prevalence in the neighboring Finger Lakes region," the New York Health Department said. "Data for April indicate that levels in Central New York are now above 90 percent.

"The department's findings are the first reported instances of significant community spread due to the new sub-variants in the United States. At this time, there is no evidence of increased disease severity by these sub-variants, though the Department is closely monitoring for any changes."

"We are alerting the public to two Omicron sub-variants, newly emerged and rapidly spreading in upstate New York, so New Yorkers can act swiftly," said NY Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. "While these sub-variants are new, the tools to combat them are not.

"These tools will work if we each use them: get fully vaccinated and boosted, test following exposure, symptoms, or travel, consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, and consult with your healthcare provider about treatment if you test positive. I thank the Department's scientists for leading this effort and those contributing to this work throughout New York and around the world."

