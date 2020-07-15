COVID-19: First Scripted US TV Series Resumes Production Amid Pandemic

One of the nation’s longest-running television shows has become the first scripted American television show to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bold and the Beautiful, the popular soap opera which has aired on CBS since 1987, returned to the studio to resume production last month, with its first new episode since March scheduled to air on Monday, July 20.

Since restarting production, the show has put several safety precautions in place, and have been social distancing to the best of their ability. It first resumed to its Television City stages on Wednesday, June 17, with filming resuming a week later.

Production had been shut down since Tuesday, March 17 when the pandemic began spreading throughout the country.

In addition to socially distancing, face coverings are required when actors are not filming, and while filming, they must still remain eight feet apart, with plans to carefully edit and use camera trickery to alter the scenes for viewers.

There are mandatory temperature checks for cast and crew, with shorter workdays, staggered call times, and fewer actors on set at any given time. The series also hired a COVID-19 compliance offer.

The Bold and the Beautiful has been broadcasting reruns of its some of the most memorable of the show's 8,000 episodes from its 33-year run during the pandemic.

