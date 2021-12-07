Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Cause For Concern? NY Sees Rise In Infection Rate
News

COVID-19: FDA To Announce J&J Vaccine Has Been Linked To Rare Disorder, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine Photo Credit: Johnson & Johnson

The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly getting ready to announce a warning that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to a rare autoimmune disorder.

The Washington Post reported on Monday, July 12, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome have been detected among people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States. 

More than 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the CDC reported.

The Mayo Clinic said the syndrome is "a rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves." Mayo Clinic also said most people with the condition will need to be hospitalized to receive treatment. Most people recover from the disorder, and it has a 4 to 7 percent mortality rate.

The Washington Post reported that available data does not show an increased risk of developing the disorder with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had previously been paused by the CDC and FDA due to rare cases of severe blood clots.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.