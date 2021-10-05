COVID-19: FDA Says Not To Use Certain Hand Sanitizers That May Contain Cancer-Causing Chemicals

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning some Americans against using a certain hand sanitizer that could potentially contain high levels of potentially cancer-causing chemicals.

An alert was issued by the FDA this week advising that it found unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants in certain artnaturals brand scent-free hand sanitizer labeled with “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248.”

According to the FDA, consumers should not use any artnaturals hand sanitizer products, saying the company has not replied to the FDA to help identify the manufacturer or declare an official recall.

“While the exact risk from using hand sanitizer containing benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal is unknown, FDA recommends consumers do not use products contaminated with unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal,” officials stated.

The FDA advised that anyone who has artnaturals hand sanitizers should dispose of them in a hazardous waste container, not poured down a drain or flushed down a toilet as a precaution.

Benzene may cause certain types of cancer in humans, officials said. Animal studies show acetaldehyde may cause cancer in humans and may cause serious illness or death.

Acetal can irritate the upper respiratory tract, eyes, and skin.

Any hand sanitizers that are used should be alcohol-based, according to the FDA, with at least 60 percent ethanol or ethyl alcohol.

