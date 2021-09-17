Contact Us
COVID-19: FDA Panel Recommends Booster Shots For Some Americans

COVID-19 vaccination booster shots are now being recommended for some Americans by the federal government.
COVID-19 vaccination booster shots are now being recommended for some Americans by the federal government. Photo Credit: Flickr/NY Governor's Office

COVID-19 vaccination booster shots are now being recommended for some Americans, but not others, a federal advisory group just announced.

The Food and Drug Administration's scientific advisory committee held daylong discussions on Friday, Sept. 17 after which it determined that those who are age 65 or older or are at high risk of severe COVID should get booster shots.

Earlier, the panel announced it had overwhelmingly voted against approving a Pfizer/BioNTech booster for all people 16 and older. The vote was 16-2.

The FDA typically follows the determinations of the panel.

A group of leading scientists said in a paper published this week that available data showed vaccine protection against severe disease persists over time.

“Current evidence does not, therefore, appear to show a need for boosting in the general population, in which efficacy against severe disease remains high,” the scientists wrote."

