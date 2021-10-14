COVID-19: FDA Advisory Panel Votes To Recommend Moderna Booster For Certain Groups Of People

A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel has endorsed emergency authorization for Moderna’s half-dose COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for certain groups of people.

The latest guidance from the feds calls for Moderna booster shots to be administered at least six months following the completion of the two-dose vaccination process for certain groups.

Currently, the booster is recommended for people 65 and older and Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 who are immunocompromised and at a greater occupational risk of exposure or severe side effects from the virus.

According to Moderna, the side effects of booster shots are comparable to those experienced after getting a second dose of the vaccine, with mostly mild side effects being reported by those involved in the trial.

Moderna applied for authorization of a booster shot with the FDA on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

With the FDA advisory panel’s unanimous endorsement, it is now up to the FDA to issue official authorization on whether to allow the Moderna booster to be administered along with the already approved Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

A final FDA decision on Moderna boosters could come within days. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine advisory committee is then expected to vote on the FDA’s proposal next week on Thursday, Oct. 21 to make a determination.

If approved by the CDC, the booster shot would become immediately available to eligible Americans.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.