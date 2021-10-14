Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: ID Released For 10-Year-Old Pomona Boy Killed In Rockland Crash
News

COVID-19: FDA Advisory Panel Votes To Recommend Moderna Booster For Certain Groups Of People

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: US Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley

A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel has endorsed emergency authorization for Moderna’s half-dose COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for certain groups of people.

The latest guidance from the feds calls for Moderna booster shots to be administered at least six months following the completion of the two-dose vaccination process for certain groups.

Currently, the booster is recommended for people 65 and older and Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 who are immunocompromised and at a greater occupational risk of exposure or severe side effects from the virus.

According to Moderna, the side effects of booster shots are comparable to those experienced after getting a second dose of the vaccine, with mostly mild side effects being reported by those involved in the trial.

Moderna applied for authorization of a booster shot with the FDA on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

With the FDA advisory panel’s unanimous endorsement, it is now up to the FDA to issue official authorization on whether to allow the Moderna booster to be administered along with the already approved Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

A final FDA decision on Moderna boosters could come within days. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine advisory committee is then expected to vote on the FDA’s proposal next week on Thursday, Oct. 21 to make a determination.

If approved by the CDC, the booster shot would become immediately available to eligible Americans.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.