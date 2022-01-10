Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Three-Hour Standoff After Knife Attack Leads To Arrest Of Hudson Valley Man, Police Say
News

COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical advisor
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical advisor Photo Credit: By The White House from Washington, DC - President Trump at the American Red Cross National Headquarters, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92768395
Omicron Omicron
Omicron Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann Pixabay

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.

“I would hope - I can’t predict accurately, because no one can - but I would hope that by the time we get to the fourth week in January - end of the third week, beginning of the fourth week – that we will start see this coming down,” he said.

Fauci’s statement echoes the words of Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who said that the latest wave of the Omicron variant has yet to peak.

The US hit nearly 750,000 new daily COVID-19 cases, a number that is likely to rise through the end of winter.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days with a documented spread.

In the US, it's expected to become the "dominant strain" in the coming weeks, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday, Jan. 7.

“The way it has peaked in other countries … in South Africa, it has come down rapidly as well,” Walensky said on the “Today” show. “But I don’t believe we’ve seen that peak here in the United States.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.