News

COVID-19: Equinox, SoulCycle To Require Members, Employees To Show Proof Of Vaccination

Equinox Group will begin requiring members and employees to show one-time proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter its facilities beginning in September.
The new rule with apply to members, riders and employees at Equinox Clubs and SoulCycle studios, the company announced on Monday, Aug. 2. 

Equinox Group said the decision was made after consulting with local and state health officials. The one-time proof of vaccination can be provided by showing a vaccine card, a photo of a vaccine card or a digital vaccine card.

The company also said it will work with those who require medical and religious accommodations. 

"We have a responsibility to take bold action and respond to changing circumstances with urgency. We encourage other leading brands to join us in this effort to best protect our communities," said Harvey Spevak, Equinox Group executive chairman, managing partner.

