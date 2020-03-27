COVID-19: Eighth Fatality Reported In Rockland County

An eighth Rockland County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Rockland County Department of Health announced Friday afternoon, March 27.

The death occurred on Thursday, March, 26. The person was 71 years old and had other significant health problems, the department said.

As of the middle of the afternoon Friday, there are 1,694 reported COVID-19 positive cases in Rockland, according to the department.

All non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason, are to be canceled or postponed, according to the office of County Executive Ed Day.

Under an executive order by the state, all nonessential businesses must have 100 percent of their workforce stay home. Essential businesses are described here.

The Rockland Health Department also outlined other necessary steps:

All residents have been asked to stay home, including children and teens not in school, unless you must get food, medical supplies, or are an essential employee that must work outside the home.

To further reduce interaction with others, use delivery services or curbside pickup when possible.

Stay at least 6 feet away from other people. It is important that everyone stay home, healthy or sick. Any public place in Rockland is a potential site for COVID-19 exposure.

If you become mildly ill, stay home, and manage your symptoms. For residents who have symptoms indicative of COVID-19, contact your medical provider to discuss your symptoms. Do not dial 9-1-1 unless you have an immediate medical emergency.

For test results from Anthony Wayne Recreational Area in Harriman State Park, you may create a BioReference Laboratories patient portal. Visit the county’s COVID-19 page for instructions.

Continue to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough and sneeze with your elbow or a tissue, and do not touch eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, handles, remote controls, and phones often.

For more information and testing questions, call the New York State 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

For emotional support call the New York State COVID-19 Emotional Support Helpline at 1-844-863-9314 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week or call the Rockland County Department of Mental Health at 845-364-2955, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For local information and resources, call 2-1-1

