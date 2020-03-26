Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: Eight Fire Department Members Test Positive In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Eight members of the White Plains Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
Eight members of the White Plains Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Flickr

At least eight firefighters have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and several others are showing signs of illness in White Plains.

According to the White Plains Firefighters Union IAFF 274, as of Wednesday, March 25, there were eight White Plains firefighters who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Union said the number of positive cases within the department is expected to climb in the coming days and weeks, in a statement.

"While our brothers are home recuperating, members of Local 274 will be coming to work to protect you and your loved ones, while doing everything in our power to remain healthy," Union officials said.

The department said residents can do their part by staying home and adhering to the guidelines laid out by the CDC. And if residents need emergency services, to call 911.

"Stay well and remember your White Plains Firefighters are still here for you and your families during these tough times," the Union said.

City officials said that as of Wednesday, there were 4691 cases of COVID-19 in Westchester County with 76 being White Plains residents.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

