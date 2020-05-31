COVID-19: Dentists Cleared To Reopen Statewide

Dentists can now reopen for all services statewide as New York slowly reopens its economy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Sunday, May 31. Dental offices can get back to business beginning Monday, June 1.

Those offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing.

That news comes as new COVID cases, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths all continue to decline.

There were 1,110 new COVID cases, bringing the statewide total to 370,770.

"The reduction in New York's new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics represent tremendous progress from where we were," Cuomo said. "We have gone through hell and back -- we are on the other side and it's a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we don't backslide.

