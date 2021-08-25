COVID-19: Delta Announces $200 Monthly Health Insurance Surcharge For Unvaccinated Employees

Delta Air Lines employees who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to pay an additional $200 per month if they are enrolled in the company's health care plan.

The new policy was one of a number of new rules announced by Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Bastian said the requirement will take effect on Monday, Nov. 1.

"The average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person," the announcement said. "This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company."

Bastian added that in recent weeks, all of the company's employees who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

Delta also announced that beginning Sunday, Sept. 12, all unvaccinated US employees will be required to take a COVID-19 test weekly while community case rates are high.

Bastian said 75 percent of Delta employees are vaccinated.

"Protecting yourself, your colleagues, your loved ones and your community is fundamental to the shared values that have driven our success for nearly a century," he said. "Vaccinations are the safest, most effective, and most powerful tool we have to achieve our goals, live up to our values and move forward."

