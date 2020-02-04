Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: 430 New Cases In Rockland County As Statewide Total Hits 92,381
News

COVID-19: Death Toll In Westchester Reaches 64

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The novel coronavirus death toll has now reached 64 in Westchester.
The novel coronavirus death toll has now reached 64 in Westchester. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has now claimed the lives of 64 Westchester residents as the number of confirmed cases in the county has climbed to more than 10,000.

Westchester, which has been at the epicenter of the outbreak, now has at least 10,683 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the state total has topped 83,712. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that there are also 268 people hospitalized in the county.

Latimer, who had been providing the number of cases in each municipality at his daily briefings, said that they’re suspending that practice due to a lag in the amount of time it takes for the state to provide accurate information.

During the virus, Latimer read the names of some of the county residents who have died related to virus, adding “now they reside in a place that we will all reside in some future date.”

"This virus that we face is invisible," Latimer said at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, April 1. "At the end of the day, it's not about the statistics; it's about human lives.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.