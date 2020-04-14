Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Update On Number Of Fatalities, Cases By Town In Rockland County
News

COVID-19: Day Asks Cuomo To Close State Parks In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Harriman State Park is one of the parks the county is asking the governor to close.
Harriman State Park is one of the parks the county is asking the governor to close. Photo Credit: Zachary Croce

With residents still visiting state parks in Rockland County during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Rockland County Executive Ed Day is asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close state parks in the county.

Day closed all county parks on Tuesday, April 7, in an effort to stem the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

After the order, Day says many residents moved to state parks that remained open including Harriman, High Tor, and Rockland Lakes state parks.

"This past weekend, I received several complaints from residents, advising that many of the state parks here in Rockland County were overrun with people, parking lots were so full that cars were parking along the roadways and large groups of people were gathering," Day wrote in a letter to Cuomo. "As a result, social distancing was not being practiced. This puts us all at risk."

Under the Rockland order, all park facilities including boat ramps, hiking trails, and playgrounds were closed and barricades put in place after residents continued to visit the areas.

In the request to sent to Cuomo on Monday, April 13, Day added that in addition to closing the state parks in Rockland County, he asked for the state Park Police to step up patrols to ensure compliance.

"Given the circumstances, it would make sense to close state parks throughout the state as well, or – at minimum – throughout the downstate region," Day wrote.

Cuomo has denied other requests from the county during the coronavirus crisis, including implementing a containment zone in the Ramapo area.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.