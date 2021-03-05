Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
COVID-19: CVS Expands Vaccination Sites To These Hudson Valley Locations

Zak Failla
CVS is expanding its vaccination sites.
CVS is expanding its vaccination sites. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

With the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine providing health officials with an additional option for vaccinating those eligible, CVS announced it will be expanding its vaccination program to nearly 150 more locations in New York, including many in the Hudson Valley.

CVS Pharmacy, which had already been receiving vaccine doses as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program, which are earmarked for specific chains, announced this week that it will be ramping up its vaccination program due to an increased allocation of the vaccine.

Those who are eligible and interested in getting vaccinated are now able to register for appointments, with scheduling beginning as of Friday, March 5, and inoculations planned to begin the following day.

In the Hudson Valley, CVS locations will be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in:

Westchester

  • Ardsley;
  • Bedford Hills;
  • Briarcliff Manor;
  • Bronxville;
  • Croton-on-Hudson;
  • Eastchester;
  • Elmsford;
  • Harrison;
  • Katonah;
  • Larchmont;
  • Mamaroneck;
  • Mount Vernon;
  • New Rochelle;
  • Peekskill;
  • Rye;
  • Rye Brook;
  • Scarsdale;
  • Tarrytown;
  • Thornwood;
  • Yonkers.

Putnam

  • Carmel

Rockland

  • Bardonia

  • Stony Point

Dutchess

  • Dover Plains

Ulster County

  • Kingston

Orange County

  • Monroe
  • Newburgh

Dutchess

  • Poughkeepsie
  • Rhinebeck
Those eligible to receive the vaccine at CVS must be a New York resident over the age of 65. Teachers, daycare and preschool workers, and staff members are also within the state’s eligibility.

