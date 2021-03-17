Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: New Storm Headed To Region Should Bring Winter Season's Final Round Of Snow
News

COVID-19: CVS Adds Vaccination Sites In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
CVS has opened three new vaccination sites in the Hudson Valley.
CVS has opened three new vaccination sites in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Flickr/NY Governor's Office

CVS Pharmacy has added three new vaccination sites in the Hudson Valley, raising the total to 174 locations statewide, up from 155 previously.

The three new sites, all in Orange County are in:

  • Goshen
  • Middletown
  • Chester

Availability of appointments changes on a daily basis so it's important to keep checking back. 

As of Wednesday, March 17, appointments were available at all three Orange County sites. 

To book an appointment with CVS, click here.

Currently, to be eligible for the vaccine, you must:

  • Live in New York
  • Be age 60 or older
  • Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers and staff are eligible.

You can receive a complete list of sites available in the Hudson Valley here.

According to data from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to date, 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose with 134,536 doses given in the last 24 hours.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.