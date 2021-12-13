Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: County Exec In Hudson Valley Tests Positive After Community Event

Zak Failla
Westchester County Executive George Latimer at a COVID-19 briefing.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer at a COVID-19 briefing. Photo Credit: Twitter/@WestchesterGov

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has become the latest lawmaker to catch a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Latimer - who is vaccinated -  announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 after seeking out a test following reported exposure at a recent community event.

Latimer, who is currently working from his home while he isolates, said that he has only experienced mild symptoms, a fact which he attributed to the vaccine and being vaccianted.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

