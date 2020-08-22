Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Costa Rica To Open Borders To Residents Of 6 US States

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Costa Rica is opening its borders to residents from six US states.
Costa Rica is opening its borders to residents from six US states. Photo Credit: Åsa Berndtsson

Costa Rica is re-opening its borders to Americans who reside in six specific states.

Residents of Vermont, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut may all begin traveling to Costa Rica again starting Sept. 1.

Many countries have closed their borders to American tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Costa Rica’s re-opening strategy is unique in its targeted border opening.

As of Aug. 3, these countries were among the ones Americans could still visit during the pandemic, according to National Geographic: Albania, Brazil, Cambodia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Ireland, Mexico, Rwanda, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and many of the Caribbean islands including Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.