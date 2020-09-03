COVID-19: Contact Inmate Visits Suspended At Rockland County Correctional Facility

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, including in Rockland County, Sheriff Louis Falco III has suspended all contact visits at the Rockland County Correctional Facility.

The decision, made in consultation with the jail's medical staff, will temporarily suspend contact visitations to safeguard both inmates and staff, said Rockland County Sheriff's Office Chief William Barbera.

Currently, there are four confirmed cases of the virus in Rockland County, with 142 statewide.

During the suspension, clergy and attorneys needing access to inmates should pre-arrange appointments for admittance, Barbera said.

Both will need to be screened by medical staff upon their arrival and arrangements for the visits will remain at the discretion of the sheriff based on health-related circumstances, he added.

The Sheriff’s Office is also exploring the ability to expand existing web-based video visitation -- such as Skype -- and will issue an update if such visitation becomes available.

For additional information, visit the department social media pages.

Clergy and attorneys can call 845-638-5601 to arrange visits.

