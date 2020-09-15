Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: Concert Venues, Comedy Clubs Not Safe To Reopen; 'We're Not Out Of Woods,' Cuomo Says
Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking a “wait-and-see” approach when it comes to reopening large concert venues and comedy clubs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While much of the state’s economy has reopened for business, Cuomo has deemed large venues that could draw large crowds too risky due to the potential spread fo the virus.

Cuomo said that with students in New York colleges and schools returning to class, he wants to wait to see if there is any spike in COVID-19 cases before opening up any businesses considered “non-essential.”

“I am not in this job to cause people pain, so help me God, I want to say yes to everything," Cuomo said. "I want to see jobs and economy come back. We are not out of the woods. Everyone is feeling confident, good. Cocky is not good, and we are still in this.”

The state has seen the most COVID-19 fatalities in the nation, but its infection rate is now among the lowest in the country and has remained under 1 percent for more than a month.

"The rule is, you don't want to go over 1 percent infection rate,” he said. "Open as many things as you can to stay at 1 percent, that's what I'm doing. … I have my foot down on the gas pedal as far as I can push it without going over the speed limit."

