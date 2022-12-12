Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstrand & West Haverstrand in Haverstrand Town
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Hit, Killed By Metro-North Train In Area
COVID-19: College In Hudson Valley Makes Indoor Mask-Wearing Mandatory

Joe Lombardi
Photo Credit: CDC
Purchase College Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A college in the region is making mask-wearing indoors mandatory amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Purchase College said in a statement that "We are currently in an area of high transmission. Masks are mandatory indoors."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is saying masks should now be worn indoors in nine New York counties, including Westchester, in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. (Counties shown in orange in the the first image above.)

"Orange" level counties are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.

Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.

In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

Those nine counties where indoor mask-wearing is currently recommended are:

  • Westchester County
  • Rockland County
  • Nassau County
  • Suffolk County
  • Bronx County
  • Kings County (Brooklyn)
  • Queens County
  • Tioga County
  • Broome County

