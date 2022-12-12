COVID-19: College In Hudson Valley Makes Indoor Mask-Wearing Mandatory

A college in the region is making mask-wearing indoors mandatory amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Purchase College said in a statement that "We are currently in an area of high transmission. Masks are mandatory indoors."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is saying masks should now be worn indoors in nine New York counties, including Westchester, in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. (Counties shown in orange in the the first image above.)

"Orange" level counties are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.

Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.

In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

Those nine counties where indoor mask-wearing is currently recommended are:

Westchester County

Rockland County

Nassau County

Suffolk County

Bronx County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Queens County

Tioga County

Broome County

