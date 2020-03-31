COVID-19: CNN Host Chris Cuomo, Governor's Brother, Tests Positive

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor announced that his 49-year-old brother has tested positive for the virus, and that the family found out about the news early on Tuesday, March 31. Chris Cuomo posted the news around the same time on Twitter.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Chris Cuomo tweeted.

He said he would continue hosting his 9 p.m. show, but continue to broadcast from his basement, where he interviewed his brother remotely on Monday, March 30.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had a fever, chills, and shortness of breath," Chris Cuomo said. "I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and (wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness.”

Said the governor: “He’s going to be fine, he’s young and in good shape, and strong - though not as strong as he thinks. But he will be fine.

“But there’s a lesson in this. He’s an essential worker as a member of the press, so he’s been out there. If you go out there, there’s a good chance you’ll get it. He’s going to be quarantined in his basement at home. He’s just worried about his family and hopes they aren’t infected.”

Chris Cuomo was the third CNN staff member to contract the virus. He is expected to work from home during his quarantine.

The governor made note that a few weeks ago, his mother was at his brother’s home, which could have potentially made the situation worse, as she falls under the specter of the most vulnerable population for COVID-19.

“I had a situation with Christopher two weeks ago," the governor said. "My mother was at his house, and I said, ‘That’s a mistake.'

“My mother is in a different situation. She’s older, and while she’s healthy, you can’t have mom at the house. I feel bad she’s cooped up, but you can’t expose her to a lot of things as you’re coming and going.

“My brother is smart and was acting out of love. We’re lucky that we caught it early. This situation is my family, it’s your family, it’s all of our families. This virus is insidious and we have to keep that in our mind and remember who is vulnerable here and protect them.”

