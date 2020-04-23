COVID-19: Chris Cuomo's 14-Year-Old Son, Mario, Joins Mom, Dad Testing Positive

Chris Cuomo’s teenage son is the latest family member to test positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), weeks after the CNN anchor and brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he and his wife had confirmed cases of the virus.

Cuomo’s wife, Cristina, took to social media to announce that their 14-year-old son, Mario, who is named after the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, had contracted the virus.

Days earlier, Chris Cuomo confronted a cyclist who criticized him for not properly socially distancing outside the Cuomos' newly acquired undeveloped property on Long Island, in East Hampton.

“This virus has created a different version of me,” Cristina Cuomo posted on Instagram . “My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large. After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus.”

“My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer the same severity of symptoms.

“I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch.”

Chris Cuomo also took to social media this week, posting a video of himself “finally” emerging from his basement “quarantine” in Southampton, despite being seen outside his home on multiple occasions. Cristina is still experiencing symptoms.

