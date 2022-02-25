COVID-19: CDC Unveils New Strategy Allowing Communities To Ease Masking, Social Distancing

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance to permit most healthy Americans to ditch their masks indoors, including students.

On Friday, Feb. 25, the CDC announced it was altering its metrics that are used to determine which communities can begin lifting their mask mandates with a focus less on positive test results and more on virus-related hospitalization numbers.

Previously, the CDC’s prevention guidance for local communities focused on the rate of new COVID-19 cases and the seven-day average positive infection rate; however, as the ongoing fight against the virus continues to evolve, the agency opted to make long-awaited changes to its policy.

Under the new guidelines, nearly 75 percent of US counties fit the criteria as being at a “low” or “medium” risk of overwhelming hospitals, allowing them to stop wearing masks.

The agency is still advising that people continue to wear masks where there is a “high” risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19, as well as any vulnerable Americans.

Masks will still be required on public transportation, inside transportation hubs, and in certain congregate settings.

The CDC will also offer a color-coded map — with counties designated as orange, yellow, or green — to help guide local officials and residents.

In green counties, local officials can drop any indoor masking rules. Yellow means people at high risk for severe disease should be cautious, and orange designates places where the CDC suggests masking should be universal.

The colors will be determined by a county’s rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions, hospital bed capacity filled by patients being treated for the virus, and the rate of new cases per community.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky cited protection from immunity rising both from vaccination and infection as reasons for altering the guidance on masks.

“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” she said during a news briefing on Feb. 25 to announce the changes.

“We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease,” she continued. “Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”

