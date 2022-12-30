Contact Us
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Rockland County In Latest Tracker Report

Joe Lombardi
Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Yellow counties are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious, and in green counties, indoor masking is not necessary. Photo Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in eight New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

  • Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. 
  • Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
  • In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Friday, Dec. 30, these New York counties are in the “orange” zone with "high” COVID levels where masks are currently recommended:

  • Nassau County
  • Suffolk County
  • Rockland County
  • Orange County
  • Bronx County
  • Kings County (Brooklyn)
  • Queens County
  • Richmond County (Staten Island)
To view the CDC county-by-county recommendations, click here.

