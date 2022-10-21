Contact Us
COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In 10 NY Counties; Here's Rundown

Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Yellow counties are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious, and in green counties, indoor masking is not necessary. Photo Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending mask-wearing in 10 New York counties amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

  • Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. 
  • Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
  • In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Thursday, Oct. 20, these New York counties were in the “orange” zone:

  • Albany County

  • Clinton County
  • Essex County
  • Franklin County
  • Jefferson County
  • Lewis County
  • Oswego County
  • Rensselaer County
  • St. Lawrence County
  • Warren County

To view the CDC county-by-county recommendations, click here.

