North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: CDC Issues New Advisory Recommending People Wear Masks In These Settings

The CDC is advising that people wear masks in these indoor settings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is calling on the Department of Justice to proceed with an appeal after a federal judge struck down President Joe Biden’s mask mandate for public transportation settings.

Do You Think Masks Should Still Be Required In Public Transportation Settings?
Current Results

  • Yes
    44%
  • No
    33%
  • It should be optional
    22%

Following the announcement of the judgment, the CDC issued a statement advising that the agency is continuing to advise that all Americans continue to mask up while using public transportation, despite the ruling.

According to the CDC, officials “continue to recommend that people west masks in all indoor public transportation settings.”

“CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary,” officials wrote. “CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”

Officials noted that masks are the most beneficial way to help curtail the spread of COVID-19, particularly in tightly-packed transportation hubs.

 “CDC’s number one priority is protecting the public health of our nation. As we have said before, wearing masks is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as the transportation corridor,” they said.

 “When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their nose and mouth in indoor travel or public transportation settings, they protect themselves, and those around them, including those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccine-eligible, and help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone.”

