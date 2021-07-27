COVID-19: CDC Expected To Recommend Masks For Some Fully Vaccinated People, Report Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to announce new guidance recommending that some people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors.

The New York Times reported that the CDC is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday, July 27. The Times said the change is coming after a rise in infections with the Delta variant among those who are fully vaccinated and a rise in cases in parts of the country where the rate of vaccination is low.

The CDC had previously announced that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors, citing how effective the vaccines are at preventing symptomatic illness.

Some reports have suggested that the Delta variant may be able to break through the vaccine barrier more than other variants.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

