COVID-19: Cause For Concern? NY Sees Rise In Infection Rate

Some alarms are being sounded as New York State is in the midst of a slight uptick in its COVID-19 infection rate over the weekend.

Officials are encouraging unvaccinated New Yorkers to get a shot in the arm as the state’s positive infection rate rose to 1.10 percent for those tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, July 11.

One new virus-related death was reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 43,011 statewide since the pandemic began, and the seven-day rolling positive COVID-19 infection rate is at approximately 0.88 percent.

The one COVID-19-related death in Queens County matches the fewest New York has seen since the pandemic began.

According to the state, two-thirds of adults in New York have completed their vaccination process, with a total of 21,577,298 vaccine doses administered.

A breakdown of how many vaccines have been administered in each of New York’s 10 regions:

New York City : 5,443,054 with at least one vaccine - 4,953,031 have completed the process;

: 5,443,054 with at least one vaccine - 4,953,031 have completed the process; Long Island : 1,546,523 - 1,410,514;

: 1,546,523 - 1,410,514; Mid-Hudson Valley : 1,244,707 - 1,130,277;

: 1,244,707 - 1,130,277; Western New York : 743,526 - 687,824;

: 743,526 - 687,824; Finger Lakes : 684,383 - 647,716;

: 684,383 - 647,716; Capital Region : 674,167 - 629,741;

: 674,167 - 629,741; Central New York : 533,645 - 502,089;

: 533,645 - 502,089; Southern Tier : 349,856 - 328,028;

: 349,856 - 328,028; Mohawk Valley : 264,019 - 247,776;

: 264,019 - 247,776; North Country: 247,586 - 227,064.

“Unvaccinated people are at greater risk of getting seriously ill or worse from COVID. Protect yourself from COVID and the contagious Delta variant. Get vaccinated,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"The vaccine remains our most effective weapon in this ongoing fight, which is why we continue to target areas that have a lower vaccination rate and focus our resources there,” he added. "If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at a vaccination site near you."

The seven-day average positive infection rate, according to the Department of Health on July 11:

Southern Tier: 0.44 percent;

North Country: 0.56 percent;

Western New York: 0.57 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 0.63 percent;

Capital Region: 0.73 percent;

Central New York: 0.75 percent;

Mid-Hudson Valley: 0.76 percent;

Finger Lakes: 0.80 percent;

New York City: 0.95 percent;

Long Island: 0.96 percent.

"New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 throughout the state, and it's critical to remember that getting shots in arms is the key to our ultimate success," Cuomo added.

"I urge all New Yorkers who haven't been vaccinated yet to do so today at any one of the open sites across the state. Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine and done their part to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe—everyone who's able should do the same."

