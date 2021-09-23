Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: New York State Health Commissioner Resigns, Hochul Announces
News

COVID-19: Brand-New Research Reveals Which Vaccine Is Most Effective Over Time

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be most effective in newly released studies.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be most effective in newly released studies. Photo Credit: US Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley

It turns out not all COVID-19 vaccines are created equal.

Newly released research published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found which federally-authorized COVID vaccine is proving to be most effective over time.

The studies that have been published found that Moderna’s vaccine is more effective against the virus months after the vaccination series was completed.

According to the CDC, the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine against hospitalization fell from 91 percent to 77 percent after a four-month period following the second shot.

Moderna’s efficacy against severe illness in those involved in the latest studies ranged from 92 to 100 percent, while Pfizer lagged behind by 10 to 15 percent.

In comparison, the Moderna vaccine showed no decline over the same period, and the gap between the two shots is expected to widen as time moves on and healthcare professionals begin administering COVID-19 booster shots.

“Our baseline assumption is that the mRNA vaccines are functioning similarly, but then you start to see a separation,” Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University in Atlanta said in The New York Times. “It’s not a huge difference, but at least it’s consistent.”

Researchers are cautioning that while there is a divide between the two vaccines, it remains minor and both remain effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations versus those who are unvaccinated.

“Yes, likely a real difference, probably reflecting what’s in the two vials,” John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine said “But truly, how much does this difference matter in the real world?”

“It’s not appropriate for people who took Pfizer to be freaking out that they got an inferior vaccine.”

Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, who published a study in the JAMA Network Open earlier this month noted that “at the end of the day, I do think there are subtle but real differences between Moderna and Pfizer.

“In high-risk populations, it might be relevant. It’d be good if people took a close look.”

“Pfizer is a big hammer,” Wilson added, but “Moderna is a sledgehammer.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.