COVID-19: Brand-New Alert Issued For Exposure At Restaurant In Area

Health authorities have issued a new alert for COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in the area.

Sullivan County Public Health Services has confirmed that at least one individual at La Mananitas, an eatery serving Mexican food in Wurtsboro, tested positive for COVID. A second case linked to that one is likely, pending test results, the department said.

Public Health Services is advising that anyone who was in this business, located at 158 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro, on the following dates may have been exposed to coronavirus:

Friday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The restaurant has closed, and the individuals affected are isolating,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw stated. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

“We have identified a significant increase in cases in the Wurtsboro area in the past week to almost 17 new cases,” she added, “and we want the public to be vigilant about following safety protocols.”

Earlier this week, Sullivan County Public Health Services reported that an employee who works at Cellaio, a restaurant in the Town of Thompson, tested positive for COVID.

There is currently no indication that the employee contracted the virus at the restaurant or impacted anyone else, the department said.

Public Health Services has determined that this individual was working at Cellaio, located at 888 Resorts World Drive in Monticello, during the following dates and times:

• Thursday, Nov. 26 between 1:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 27 between 1:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 28 between 1:50 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

“The restaurant closed on Monday (Nov. 30) and Tuesday (Dec. 1), and a deep thorough cleaning was completed," McGraw said. "Contact tracing was completed and known close contacts with other staff were identified and were placed on quarantine.

“If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

Representatives for the restaurant have confirmed that the employee followed all health and safety protocols while on property including wearing a mask at all times, and that the restaurant operates the highest commercially available air filtration system in the County, which greatly mitigates the chances of any public exposure, the Sullivan County Public Health Services said.

“While COVID-19 safety protocols were followed, exposures can be unintentional,” McGraw noted. “This illustrates the critical fact that individuals can have no symptoms but still transmit the virus to others if they are infected.”

For an updated list of testing locations, visit www.sullivanny.us.

