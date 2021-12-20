COVID-19: Booster Shot Significantly Raises Antibody Levels Against Omicron, Moderna Says

A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot significantly raises the level of antibodies against the new Omicron variant, the company announced on Monday morning, Dec. 20.

The currently authorized 50-microgram booster neutralized antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels and a 100-micrograms dose increased neutralizing antibody levels approximately 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.

The results are based on laboratory testing.

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all," said Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel in the statement. "However, the data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring.

"To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an Omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future. We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2.”

Moderna said it will also continue to develop an Omicron-specific variant vaccine that it expects to advance into clinical trials in early 2022 and will evaluate including Omicron in its multivalent booster program.

