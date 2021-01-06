COVID-19: Beware Of These Vaccine Scams, FBI, DOJ Warn

Scammers are using the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States to trick people into paying for doses or early access that never comes, federal authorities are warning.

As COVID-19 vaccines become more available, there has been a spike in scams seeking to exploit people’s desire to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus, according to the U.S. Department of Justice as well as local police departments and other law enforcement agencies.

“Members of the public should be suspicious of unexpected or unsolicited contact from anyone unknown to them claiming to have information about a COVID-19 vaccine,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Scammers will often use telemarketing calls, text messages, social media postings, and door-to-door visits to run their cons. Among the bogus offers reported to law enforcement include early access to the vaccines or entry onto a vaccine waiting list in exchange for money or information such as a Social Security number and medical history.

SCAMS

Here are some signs you may have encountered a vaccine scam according to authorities:

You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine

You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access

Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources

Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment

Do not click on links from sources you do not know. These links could be attempts to download viruses onto your computer or cell phone

Ignore online or phone offers for COVID-19 vaccinations. Actual health care providers will not ask you for money or personal information over the phone or online

Never send money or disclose your Social Security number, date of birth, bank account, or crest card numbers to unfamiliar persons. The vaccine will likely be offered free of charge in the U.S.

You cannot pay to put your name on a list to obtain the vaccine

REPORT IT

People who think they may have been scammed are asked to report it to:

Health and Human Services Office of Investigation (800) HHS-TIPS or tips.hhs.gov

FBI, (800) CALL-FBI ic3.gov

Medicare (800) MEDICARE

TRUSTED SOURCES OF INFORMATION

For information, you can trust about COVID-19 vaccines, visit:

Health and Human Services Office of Investigation, oig.hhs.gov/coronavirus

FBI, fbi.gov/coronavirus

Department Of Justice, justice.gov/coronavirus

Individual state departments of public health will also have trusted, local information.

