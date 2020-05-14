Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Barber Who's Been Working Illicitly For Weeks In Area Tests Positive

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith announced Thursday, May 14, that the Kingston barber who has been providing haircuts during the last few weeks at a shop on Broadway has tested positive this week for COVID-19.

Smith, who did not name the barber of the shop, said this type of direct contact has the potential to dramatically spread this virus.

Anyone who has received a haircut in a Kingston barbershop in the last three weeks is urged to promptly contact their primary care physician and seek testing, Smith said.

If you do not have a primary care physician, contact the Ulster County COVID-19 hotline at (845) 443-8888.

During the ongoing "New York Pause" directives from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, no barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, or other personal hygiene services are allowed to be open and operating for fear of spreading the potentially deadly virus.

“We are taking extraordinary measures to try and minimize the spread of this dangerous disease and learning that a barbershop has been operating illicitly for weeks with a COVID-19 positive employee is extraordinarily disheartening,” said Smith.

