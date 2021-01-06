Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: At-Home Test For Virus Now Available On Amazon

Kristin Palpini
DxTerity COVID-19 at-home test kit
DxTerity COVID-19 at-home test kit Photo Credit: Amazon.com

You can now test yourself for COVID-19 from the comfort of your own home.

Online retailer Amazon recently started selling COVID-19 kits that test saliva for evidence of the virus. They cost $110 each or a 10-pack for $1,000.

The test kit offered for sale is the “DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva at-Home Collection Kit with Prepaid Express Return Shipping and Laboratory PCR Testing.”

Results can be returned in 24-72 hours, according to Amazon. The kit is not returnable once purchased and must be used within 60 days of the purchase.

The test received emergency approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 9. While anyone can buy them, the FDA said the DxTerity tests were designed to be used by “qualified clinical laboratory personnel.”

The saliva test should be limited to people with COVID-19 symptoms, the FDA said. Negative results should be confirmed by a clinician or other testing method.

People who order the COVID-19 DxTerity test kit today, Wednesday, Jan. 6, should receive them between Jan.8-12, Amazon said. Shipping is free.

