COVID-19: Anthony Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive's Father, Dies

The father of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro lost his battle with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and has died.

Anthony Molinaro had been “fighting for his life” at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla after contracting the virus earlier this month.

On Friday, April 10, Molinaro took to social media to announce his father’s passing.

“All our lives have been touched in some way by the coronavirus and we know we will never be the same,” he said. “This afternoon, my father died and while it’s natural to dwell on the final moments, I know it is the value of all the moments that make up our lives together that matters most.

The elder Molinaro had been put on a ventilator this week, the county executive announced, saying that the virus has been “a challenge for all of us."

Marc Molinaro praised the healthcare professionals who cared for his father prior to his death, noting that “he did not leave this world alone.”

“Yet, he did not leave this world alone," the county executive said. "He was expertly and passionately cared for by an amazing team of doctors, nurses, and caregivers; he had his memories of better times and those he loved; he felt the love and prayers of family, friends and even strangers who wouldn’t give up; and he was watched over by a loving God," he said.

“Anthony Molinaro quietly left us this afternoon. I already miss my father but confidently know of his love for my sisters, their mom, my brother and me. And, we are grateful for the moments and memories we shared.”

