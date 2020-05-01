COVID-19: Amid 'Dangerous' Uptick In Domestic Violence, NY Launches Online, Text Services

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
With domestic violence calls up during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have added a text and new call line for victims to receive help. Photo Credit: Governor.NY.Gov

With domestic violence incidents up 30 percent in the month of April during the shelter in place order for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the state has "modernized" its domestic violence hotline.

To help, state officials have added a new text program and confidential online service to aid victims of abuse and provide potential lifesaving ways to get help.

The need became apparent as calls to the state's domestic violence hotline went up 30 percent in April compared to last year and calls increased 18 percent from February to March.

State Police also report domestic violence incident calls were up 15 percent in March compared to last year.

"New Yorkers are living through an unimaginably stressful period and we're seeing signs that domestic violence is on the rise as victims are stuck at home with their abusers and unable to access the help they need," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Victims seeking help can text 844-997-2121 or chat with a professional on the new confidential website at www.opdv.ny.gov .

The text and online services will be staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with staff who are experts in the area of domestic violence.

