COVID-19: Amazon Worker At NYC Delivery Station Tests Positive

An Amazon employee who works at a Queens delivery station has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the company.

“We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine," said an Amazon spokesperson. "Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings."

The associate is receiving medical care and is in quarantine, officials said.

"In addition to our enhanced daily deep cleaning, we temporarily closed the Queens delivery station for additional sanitation and sent associates home with full pay," the spokeswoman said.

All Amazon employees diagnosed with COVID-19, or who are placed into quarantine, will receive up to two weeks of pay, the company said.

The additional pay while away from work is to ensure employees have the time they need to return to good health without the worry of lost income, the company said.

This is in addition to unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of March.

The spokeswoman said that since the beginning of the pandemic, they have implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries.

Amazon is also requiring employees to stay home and seek medical attention if they are feeling unwell and have adjusted its attendance policies to support this.

