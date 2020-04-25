COVID-19: Alert Issued For Testing, Supply, Other New Scams

The United States Postal Inspection Service is warning consumers to be wary of opportunistic fraudsters looking to take advantage of fear-mongering during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

An alert was issued by the USPIS due to scammers who have “identified the public’s concern as a target for scams and fraud.”

Current scams that have been reported include testing scams, supply scams, provider scams, app scams and investment scams, each of which is designed to convince targets to hand over money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to USPIS, to protect oneself from COVID-19 scams, one should:

Be aware of charity scams, only contributing to established organizations;

Not click on links in emails from sources that are unknown, especially those that claim to be from the CDC or WHO;

Be wary of offers for vaccines, pills, potions, lotions or other products that purport to cure or treat COVID-19;

Not provide financial or personal information to anyone that isn’t known or trusted;

Resist pressure tactics when making immediate financial decisions, and;

Consult with a friend or family member before making any payments.

Anyone who believes they have targeted by scammers has been told to contact the USPIS online or by calling 1-877-876-2455.

