COVID-19: Alert Issued For Possible Exposure At Event In Area

Health officials are advising area residents who attended a Halloween-related event in the Hudson Valley that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Orange County Health Department is advising residents that if they worked or attended the Town of Newburgh Trunk or Treat event held at 1702 NY-300, Newburgh, on Friday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends that if you or your child were there, to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, among others.

Anyone experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19 should contact their medical provider to discuss a plan of care, the department said.

Gelman advised residents to consider any public site in Orange County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure, due to high transmission throughout the county.

According to Gelman, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues to be adhering to proper safety measures such as wearing your mask, vaccination, avoiding unnecessary contact with others, as well as practicing basic personal hygiene.

This includes washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, refraining from touching your face, and avoiding unnecessary contact with others.

Should you feel ill, contact your healthcare provider. These simple steps will help prevent the spread of the virus and protect you and your loved ones.

For information about COVID-19 go to the Orange County website at www.orangecountygov.com or call the Orange County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 845-291-2330.

