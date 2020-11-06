Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Supermarket In Area

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a supermarket in the area.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued the alert cautioning that employees and customers who worked or visited Acme Markets at 1511 Route 22 in Brewster on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. may have been exposed.

A member of the public who has tested positive for COVID was at the supermarket during that time, the department said.

Anyone who was at the market at that time should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

  • fever, 
  • chills, 
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, 
  • fatigue, muscle or body aches, 
  • headache, 
  • new loss of taste or smell, 
  • sore throat, 
  • congestion or runny nose, 
  • nausea or vomiting, 
  • diarrhea.

