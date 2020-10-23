Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Studies Shed Light On Connection Between Reopening Schools, Virus Cases
News

COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Store In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
There was a possible COVID-19 exposure at AT&T in Middletown.
There was a possible COVID-19 exposure at AT&T in Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Health officials in the Hudson Valley are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at an area AT&T store.

The Orange County Department of Health issued the alert cautioning that employees and customers who visited the AT&T store on Route 211 in Middletown on Friday, Oct. 16, Saturday, Oct. 17, or Monday, Oct. 19 may have been exposed to the virus.

Orange County Health Commissioner Irina Gelman said that anyone who may have been exposed or at the store should look out for symptoms, which include:

  • fever, 
  • chills, 
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, 
  • fatigue, 
  • muscle or body aches, headache, 
  • loss of taste or smell, 
  • sore throat, 
  • congestion, 
  • runny nose, 
  • nausea or vomiting, 
  • diarrhea.

In Orange County, there have been 13,213 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out seven months ago, with 505 fatalities reported due to the virus. 

There are currently 25 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 23 under investigation for a potential case of the virus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.