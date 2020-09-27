COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Popular Area Diner

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for those who worked at or visited a diner in the area.

The Putnam County Health Department said that a member of the public who has tested positive was at Eveready Diner at 90 Independent Way in Brewster twice, on these dates and times:

Saturday, Sept. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (indoor)

Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (indoor)

"Please watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea," the department said. "Contact your physician with any concerns."

