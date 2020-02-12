Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Chili's Restaurant In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Chili's in Middletown
Chili's in Middletown Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Health authorities are warning people about a possible Black Friday COVID-19 exposure at a popular area chain restaurant.

Orange County Health Commissioner Irina Gelman said that anyone who worked or frequented Chili’s on Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown on Sunday, Nov. 27 may have been exposed to the virus following a confirmed COVID-19 case.

It is unclear if the person infected was a staff member or patron of Chili’s.

Anyone who was in the restaurant on the day in question has been advised to be on the lookout for possible symptoms, and to quarantine if any develop, Gelman said.

According to the latest data released by the state Department of Health, there were 184 new COVID-19 cases reported in Orange County, bringing the total to 17,075 since the pandemic began. There have been 439 virus-related deaths. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.