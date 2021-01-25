Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland Cases By Community
News

COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Ski Resort

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
There was a COVID-19 outbreak at Holiday Mountain Ski Area in Monticello.
There was a COVID-19 outbreak at Holiday Mountain Ski Area in Monticello. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

A skier at a Hudson Valley resort has tested positive for COVID-19, officials are cautioning.

An alert was issued by the Sullivan County Public Health Service warning that some patrons may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the Holiday Mountain Ski Area in Monticello.

Health officials said anyone who was at the resort between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 could have potentially been exposed to the virus and should be aware of any potential symptoms.

Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said the person who tested positive became symptomatic on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

“Holiday Mountain staff have been cooperative and decided to voluntarily close the ski club for the weekend,” she said. “The facility has been proactive about notifying the public, cleaning, and working with Sullivan County Public Health Services staff and NYS contact tracers.”

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed at the ski resort has been instructed to quarantine for at least 14 days and contact their health provider. If symptoms develop, one should contact Sullivan County Public Health Services by calling (845) 292-5910.

“Cases are increasing, and the public should assume that widespread community transmission is occurring, causing the number of positive cases and those with symptoms of illness to increase,” McGraw said.

“We urge everyone to practice social distancing, handwashing, use of hand sanitizer, and wearing masks at all times when indoors and/or outdoors and near others, to reduce further transmission of the coronavirus,” she added. “And please, stay home if you are awaiting coronavirus test results.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.