COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Restaurant

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who visited a restaurant in the area.

The alert, issued by Sullivan County Public Health Services, is for Paesano’s Pizzeria at 10 S. Main Street in Liberty and covers these three dates:

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Thursday, Aug. 27

Those who entered the pizzeria on those days may have been exposed to someone who was actively contagious with COVID-19 and should contact Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.

Some of the cases of exposure at Paesano's are also connected to exposures at Nelly’s Sports Bar at 456 Broadway in Monticello on Saturday, Aug. 15, for which a previous health advisory was issued.

"It appears from the investigation that employees and customers may not have been wearing masks consistently or maintaining a 6-foot distance from others," Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. “Staff are working hard to identify if there have been any additional cases or community spread as a result of these two clusters.

"If you have visited either of these locations on the dates in question, please monitor yourself for symptoms and contact us."

