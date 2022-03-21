COVID-19: AG Recovers $40K For Couples Who Had Wedding Canceled In Hudson Valley

Tens of thousands of dollars were recovered by New York Attorney General Letitia James for couples who had their weddings canceled at a Hudson Valley country club during the pandemic.

James announced on Monday, March 21 that her office has secured more than $40,000 for New Yorkers who had their weddings canceled due to COVID-19 mandates and shutdowns at the Orange County venue Falkirk Estate and Country Club in Central Valley.

According to James, couples reported that Falkirk refused to refund them their deposits when their weddings were canceled due to pandemic restrictions on large gatherings.

In the agreement with Falkirk, the venue will repay two couples $18,300 and provide additional refund payments for any other individuals who made deposits between June 26, 2020, and May 19, 2021, but were denied refunds.

The investigation by James' office came following multiple complaints from various couples that Falkirk was refusing to refund deposits, despite the events being canceled.

In a letter, James said that Falkirk claimed that it used the deposits to fund the venue’s operations instead of earmarking it for the couples’ events.

As a result of the agreement, Falkirk is required to reimburse two couples $18,300 and provide restitution for others who paid deposits but were not reimbursed.

Individuals have 180 days from the date the agreement was signed to submit a request for a refund. Following previous negotiations with the AG, Falkirk already returned $22,500 to two couples for their canceled weddings.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Falkirk can contact Assistant Attorney General Cheryl Lee by calling (845) 485-3925.

“day's agreement returns joy and money to New Yorkers who were unfairly denied refunds for their canceled weddings,” James said. “Although the pandemic forced many couples to cancel their weddings, they shouldn’t have been left waiting at the altar for their refunds.

"This is a big day for couples who were not able to celebrate at Falkirk, and I encourage anyone who paid a deposit but was denied a refund for their canceled event to contact my office.”

