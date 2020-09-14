COVID-19: Active Case Map Added To Rockland Dashboard, Here's New Rundown By Towns

Rockland County residents have a new tool as the battle against COVID-19 continues after more than six months.

The county’s Department of Health added an active case map to its COVID-19 dashboard that will show the active cases that will include the number of confirmed positive results dated within the last two weeks that have been reported.

The Active Case Map will be updated during the week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, County Executive Ed Day said.

“Since the pandemic began, we have worked diligently to keep Rockland residents informed of our local situation,” Day added.

“The Active Case Map will show residents where new cases are and should serve as a reminder that we must remain vigilant and learn to live with this disease. Please continue to take the commonsense precautions which have helped us get to where we are today.”

In addition to the new map, the Rockland County Planning Department has developed a new hub site for each of the county’s COVID-19 various dashboards, which will provide information to residents locally in one spot.

Countywide, there have been 148,529 Rockland residents tested for COVID-19, resulting in 14,581 confirmed cases. There are currently six patients hospitalized with the virus, with another five under investigation.

There have been 675 COVID-19 fatalities in Rockland since the pandemic began in March.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland, as of Monday, Sept. 14:

Monsey: 75;

Spring Valley: 70;

Suffern: 25;

Nanuet: 23;

New City: 17;

Pearl River: 10;

Pomona: 8;

Stony Point: 7;

West Nyack: 6;

Blauvelt: 4;

Congers: 4;

Thiells: 4;

Tappan: 3;

Nyack: 3;

Haverstraw: 3;

Sparkill: 2;

Orangeburg: 2;

Sloatsburg: 2;

Garnerville: 2;

Valley Cottage: 1;

West Haverstraw: 1.

There are no active cases in Palisades, Piermont, Hillburn, or Tompkins Cove.

Day said that while the numbers continue trending in the right direction, it's important that Rockland residents remain vigilant as the country continues combating COVID-19.

“In April we were one of the worst-hit counties in the country with nearly 400 people hospitalized for this disease and today, we have substantially improved," Day said.

"I ask all our residents to please help us keep it that way by social distancing, wearing a mask when you’re unable to stay six feet away from others, and by washing your hands. These habits have seemingly been effective so let’s keep our community safe and continue to head in the right direction."

Statewide, 9,381,651 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 444,948 testing positive. There have been 25,394 virus-related fatalities.

View the new Hub site and Active Case Map here.

