COVID-19: 33 NY Counties Reach CDC 'High' Level For Community Spread

Two weeks ago at this time, just two counties in New York State -- Nassau and Suffolk -- were rated as having "high" COVID-19 transmission levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Now, the number is 33 amid an outbreak of cases connected to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The CDC announced late in July that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission. That means masks should now be worn in a total of 54 counties. With a total of 62 counties, only eight have "moderate" spread.

As of Saturday, Aug. 14, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors is shown in the first image above - counties in either dark red (high) or orange (substantial).

This means the counties recorded between 50 and 99.99 new cases per 100,000 people during the timeframe of Friday, Aug. 6 through Thursday, Aug 14.

Here's the rundown of the counties rated as "high" for COVID transmission:

New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island)

Long Island (both Nassau and Suffolk counties)

Westchester County

Dutchess County

Rockland County

Orange County

Sullivan County

Putnam County

Ulster County

Albany County

Broome County

Cayuga County

Chenango County

Delaware County

Hamilton County

Herkimer County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Onondaga County

Oswego County

Otsego County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Tioga County

Warren County

Counties with "substantial" Covid transmission are:

Allegany County

Cattaraugus County

Chautauqua County

Chemung County

Cortland County

Erie County

Essex County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Greene County

Lewis County

Madison County

Niagara County

Oneida County

Ontario County

Orleans County

Seneca County

St. Lawrence County

Tompkins County

Washington County

Wayne County

Yates County

The United States is now averaging about 100,000 new COVID cases per day. For a national map by county showing substantial and high transmission rates, click on the second image above or check the CDC website.

