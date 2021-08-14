COVID-19: 33 NY Counties Reach CDC 'High' Level For Community Spread

Two weeks ago at this time, just two counties in New York State -- Nassau and Suffolk -- were rated as having "high" COVID-19 transmission levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Now, the number is 33 amid an outbreak of cases connected to the highly contagious Delta variant.
The CDC announced late in July that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission. That means masks should now be worn in a total of 54 counties. With a total of 62 counties, only eight have "moderate" spread.
As of Saturday, Aug. 14, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors is shown in the first image above - counties in either dark red (high) or orange (substantial).
This means the counties recorded between 50 and 99.99 new cases per 100,000 people during the timeframe of Friday, Aug. 6 through Thursday, Aug 14.
Here's the rundown of the counties rated as "high" for COVID transmission:
- New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island)
- Long Island (both Nassau and Suffolk counties)
- Westchester County
- Dutchess County
- Rockland County
- Orange County
- Sullivan County
- Putnam County
- Ulster County
- Albany County
- Broome County
- Cayuga County
- Chenango County
- Delaware County
- Hamilton County
- Herkimer County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Onondaga County
- Oswego County
- Otsego County
- Rensselaer County
- Saratoga County
- Schenectady County
- Schoharie County
- Tioga County
- Warren County
Counties with "substantial" Covid transmission are:
- Allegany County
- Cattaraugus County
- Chautauqua County
- Chemung County
- Cortland County
- Erie County
- Essex County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Greene County
- Lewis County
- Madison County
- Niagara County
- Oneida County
- Ontario County
- Orleans County
- Seneca County
- St. Lawrence County
- Tompkins County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Yates County
The United States is now averaging about 100,000 new COVID cases per day. For a national map by county showing substantial and high transmission rates, click on the second image above or check the CDC website.
